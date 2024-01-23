SP Asset Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 20,747,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,142,488. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

