SP Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Block by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Block by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Block by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $65.90. 5,156,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

