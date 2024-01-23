SP Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,878 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $320.37. 504,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.24 and its 200-day moving average is $289.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $322.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

