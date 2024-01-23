SP Asset Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.25. 43,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.74 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

