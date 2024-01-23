SP Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 1,382,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,387. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,022 shares of company stock worth $5,313,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

