SP Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.91. 817,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,702. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

