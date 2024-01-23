SP Asset Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,918. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

