SP Asset Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. 1,229,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,634. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,377. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

