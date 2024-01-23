Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $7.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.09. 6,234,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,441,505. The company has a market capitalization of $365.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

