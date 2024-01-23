Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.51. 121,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,727. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

