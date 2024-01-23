Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 197,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

