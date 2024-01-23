Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 328 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NEE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. 2,154,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

