Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,992 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.9 %

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016,780. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

