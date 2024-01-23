Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $391,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,039.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,608 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock remained flat at $56.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,139,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,823. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

