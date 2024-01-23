Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,613 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Up 3.8 %

CCJ stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 1,312,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.