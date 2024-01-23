Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. 250,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

