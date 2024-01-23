Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. 927,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.