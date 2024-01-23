Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.07. 525,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,043. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $129.42. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.