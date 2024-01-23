Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.54. 29,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,371. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.