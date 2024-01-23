SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 4.2%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.85. 47,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 180,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

SOS Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SOS by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SOS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Articles

