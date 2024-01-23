SOLVE Achieves Market Cap of $13.68 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $306,113.72 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

