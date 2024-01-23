Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.88

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 26919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLNO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of -1.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $721,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $721,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 32,482 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,182,669.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $94,523,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,160,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,563,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

