SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,665. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.