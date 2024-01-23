SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SMBK opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $404.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMBK

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,415 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.