Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.