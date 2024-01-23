SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $56,300.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

