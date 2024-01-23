SmarDex (SDEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, SmarDex has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. SmarDex has a total market cap of $90.54 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01385942 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $2,037,626.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

