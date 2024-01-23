Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 55.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 21.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

