Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,867 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 15,708,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,377,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.