Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,771,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.07. 170,486 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.