Signaturefd LLC Sells 362 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,944. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

