Signaturefd LLC Sells 275,520 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,520 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 8,001,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,302,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

