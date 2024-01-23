Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $36,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.99. 203,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.04 and a 12-month high of $229.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.