Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

