Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,256 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 957,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,778,000 after buying an additional 65,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,614,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $148.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $167.53.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

