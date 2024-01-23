Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,189 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.40. The stock had a trading volume of 228,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.