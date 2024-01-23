Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Trading Down 2.7 %
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
