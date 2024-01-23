Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

