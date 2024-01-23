Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. On average, analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $54,056 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 78.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 683,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 580,499 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 98.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 546,605 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 131.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

