Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,174 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

SHLS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 1,756,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

