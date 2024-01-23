Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. 3,954,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,300. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

