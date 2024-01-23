ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Reduced by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $750.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $694.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $766.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

