ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $118,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $753.34. 610,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,272. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $766.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $694.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

