Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $119.05. 738,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

