Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

SRE stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 412,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

