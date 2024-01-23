Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. 17,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,228. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.57. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $510,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $510,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,636.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,096,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,697,172. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Semrush by 30.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Semrush by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 454.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

