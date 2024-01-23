SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.