Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $5,584.42 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00131398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023018 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002558 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00332919 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $596.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

