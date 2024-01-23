Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Cut by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. 554,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,836. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

