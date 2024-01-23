Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,646 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 834,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

