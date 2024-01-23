Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $312,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

